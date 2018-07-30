Male pedestrian in life-threatening condition after North York crash
The scene of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at Steeles Avenue and Yonge Street on July 30, 2018.
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Monday, July 30, 2018 6:47PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 30, 2018 6:59PM EDT
A man believed to in his 40s has been taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in North York on Monday evening.
Emergency officials responded to a collision in the area of Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue at around 6 p.m.
Toronto paramedics said they transported the male pedestrian from the scene in life-threatening condition.
The vehicle involved remained at the scene following the crash, according to Toronto police.
Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.