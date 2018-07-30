

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man believed to in his 40s has been taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in North York on Monday evening.

Emergency officials responded to a collision in the area of Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue at around 6 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said they transported the male pedestrian from the scene in life-threatening condition.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene following the crash, according to Toronto police.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.