Male pedestrian seriously hurt after two-vehicle collision in Brampton
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019 8:31PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 23, 2019 10:29PM EDT
A male pedestrian has been seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton.
Emergency crews were called to Steeles Avenue West and James Potter Road after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.
Peel police Const. Akhil Mooken said two vehicles collided near the intersection.
One of the vehicles lost control and hit the pedestrian who was crossing the road at a crosswalk, he said.
The victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. His condition was later upgraded to non-life-threatening.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
The intersection was closed for police investigation but it has since reopened.