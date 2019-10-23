

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A male pedestrian has been seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to Steeles Avenue West and James Potter Road after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Peel police Const. Akhil Mooken said two vehicles collided near the intersection.

One of the vehicles lost control and hit the pedestrian who was crossing the road at a crosswalk, he said.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. His condition was later upgraded to non-life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The intersection was closed for police investigation but it has since reopened.