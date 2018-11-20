

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male pedestrian has been taken to a trauma centre for treatment after police say he was hit in a fail-to-remain collision in Scarborough early this morning.

The incident occurred near McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue East at around 1:30 a.m.

The victim made his own way to a local hospital but was later transferred by paramedics to a trauma centre.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision did not remain at the scene, police say.

The area was closed for the police investigation but has since reopened.