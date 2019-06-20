

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at an apartment building on Ladysbridge Drive, located near Lawrence Avenue East and Orton Park Road, shortly after midnight.

Paramedics say one male victim was transported from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment.

His injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.