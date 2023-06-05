Male seriously injured in Scarborough shooting
Police are shown at the scene of a shooting investigation in Scarborough on Monday afternoon.
Published Monday, June 5, 2023 2:40PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 5, 2023 4:38PM EDT
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Scarborough on Monday afternoon.
Emergency crews were first called to a plaza near Lawrence and Wayne avenues at around 3:15 p.m., where witnesses saw the victim being loaded into an ambulance.
Police say that a second individual was taken into custody in connection with the shooting and a firearm was recovered.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not immediately clear, however officers were seen taking a closer look at a dark-coloured SUV located near the entrance to the plaza parking lot on Monday.
The shooting call came while a lockdown was in effect at the nearby Wexford Collegiate School for the Arts for “unknown trouble.”
In fact, CTV’s cameras saw a number of officers leaving the school and responding to the shooting call nearby.
That lockdown was lifted shortly after 3 p.m. and police have said no injuries were reported.
At this point it is not clear whether the shooting and lockdown are related.