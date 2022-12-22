Police are responding to a Thursday morning stabbing in Rexdale that left a male victim with life-threatening injuries and placed a nearby school under a hold-and-secure order.

It happened in the area of Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard shortly before 9 a.m., Toronto police said in a tweet.

While the stabbing did not occur at the school, police said that nearby Greenholme Junior Middle School has been placed under a hold-and-secure measure as a precaution.

Speaking to CP24, police said initial reports indicate the victim went to the school to seek help.

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released by police.

This is a developing story. More to come.