The male suspect in an attempted armed carjacking in Brampton on Sunday morning has been arrested by Peel police.

Police say they were called to the Steeles Avenue West and Mississauga Road area at around 8:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, they learned that a victim was allegedly approached at a gas station by a suspect armed with a sharp object attempting to steal the victim’s vehicle.

But police say a bystander interjected and held the suspect while authorities were called.

The suspect was taken into custody and was then transported to hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Police say no charges have been laid at this point.