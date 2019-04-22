Male sustains life-threatening injuries after industrial accident in Etobicoke
Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com
Published Monday, April 22, 2019 12:25PM EDT
A male victim has been transported to a trauma centre after an industrial accident at a construction site in Etobicoke on Monday.
The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. near the area of Duncairn and Glen Agar drives.
Toronto police said that scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in the area. A worker fell and became trapped under debris, police said.
According to paramedics, the male victim sustained life-threatening injuries.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.