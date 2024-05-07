Police in Durham Region are searching for a male and a vehicle after a person was found without vital signs inside a home in Oshawa on Tuesday morning.

Durham Regional Police Service said that they were called to a residence in the area of Rideau Street and Saguenay Avenue, north of Bond Street West and west of Park Road North, shortly before 7 a.m. for a well being call.

There, officers from the Central East Division found a deceased female.

Investigators said that they are concerned about the safety of a male, who is “associated to the female and residence,” and are asking for the public’s help to locate him.

Lal Kannampuzha Poulose, 31, is described as a brown and approximately five-foot-eight with a medium build.

Investigators believe that he is driving a blue Ford Escape with the Ontario licence plate CXKZ784.

Anyone who sees Poulose or the vehicle is urged to not approach, but instead call 911 immediately.

Those with information about this incident are asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5413, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.