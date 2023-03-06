A male victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being found unconscious on the sidewalk in Etobicoke late Sunday night.

In a tweet Monday morning, Toronto Police said that they were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road just before 11 p.m.

Police said the unconscious male was found on a sidewalk and appeared to be the victim of an assault.

There’s no word so far about any possible suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators at 416-808-2300.