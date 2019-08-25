

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say they are investigating a homicide after a male victim was found with a gunshot wound in the Humber Summit area early this morning.

The victim was found without vital signs near Toryork Drive and Weston Road shortly after 5 a.m.

Duty Inspector Norm Proctor said police went to the scene after receiving a call about a male who had been shot.

First responders tried to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This is a homicide investigation which is active right now," Proctor said. "We do know there were several people in the area at the time when this occurred, however there were no witnesses on scene when police arrived, so we are asking anyone with information to come forward."

He said officers are searching the area for evidence and canvassing for surveillance video.

Proctor said there's no indication so far as to whether the homicide is connected to other recent shootings in the area.

"There's no indication at all that that's the case, but it's very early on and every angle will be looked at," Proctor said.