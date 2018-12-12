

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male victim found suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene of a collision in the city’s Kingsview Village on Wednesday night has been pronounced dead.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Islington Avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard at around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located a male inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Life-saving efforts were attempted by Toronto paramedics but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said.

No information regarding any possible suspects has been released in connection with this investigation.

Homicide detectives have taken over the case. The victim’s death is the city’s 93rd homicide of the year.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.