Male victim in life-threatening condition after shooting in Etobicoke: police
The Royal King Banquet Hall is seen in Rexdale after a shooting on Sept. 27, 2021. (Mike Nguyen/CP24)
Published Monday, September 27, 2021 6:48AM EDT
A male victim is in critical condition in hospital after he was shot near a banquet hall in Etobicoke’s Rexdale area early on Monday morning.
Toronto police say they were called to 181 Rexdale Boulevard, the address of the Royal King Banquet Hall, at 12:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
They arrived to find a male victim in life-threatening condition.
Paramedics said they rushed him to a hospital trauma centre where he remains.
Investigators said they did not know whether the victim was shot inside or outside of the venue.
No suspect information was made available.