

Chris Fox and Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male victim has succumbed to his injuries following a shooting in Rexdale on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened outside in the area of John Garland Boulevard and Kendleton Drive just before 2 p.m.

The male victim was taken to hospital without vital signs from the scene but was later pronounced dead, police said around 3:30 p.m.

Another male victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, Insp. Darren Alldrit told reporters. He did not require an emergency run.

“When our officers arrived on scene they located two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of those persons was without vital signs at the time and that person was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital by emergency run and unfortunately I have been advised that that person has been pronounced deceased,” he said.

Investigators said they are not sure if this was a targeted attack but noted there is no concern for public safety.

No information regarding any possible suspects has been released at this point.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.