One person has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Brampton.

The incident happened on Sunday night at a residence at 25 Remembrance Rd., which is west of Mississauga Road and south of Mayfield Road.

Peel Regional Paramedics told CP24 that they were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. and transported one male patient to a trauma centre with serious, “possibly life-threatening,” injuries.

Paramedics did not have any information about the age of the victim.

More to come. This is a developing story.