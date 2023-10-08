Male victim taken to trauma centre following Sunday night shooting in Brampton
An Alberta Health Services ambulance is seen in a file photo from July 28, 2023. (Karyn Mulcahy/CTV News Edmonton)
Share:
Published Sunday, October 8, 2023 10:46PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 8, 2023 10:49PM EDT
One person has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Brampton.
The incident happened on Sunday night at a residence at 25 Remembrance Rd., which is west of Mississauga Road and south of Mayfield Road.
Peel Regional Paramedics told CP24 that they were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. and transported one male patient to a trauma centre with serious, “possibly life-threatening,” injuries.
Paramedics did not have any information about the age of the victim.
More to come. This is a developing story.