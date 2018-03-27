

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male worker has died in hospital after falling off of a building at Billy Bishop Airport on Tuesday morning, police say.

The accident occurred at around 10:20 a.m. at a building located on the island side of the airport.

The victim was unconscious at the scene but was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police later said the man, who has not yet been identified, died of his injuries in hospital.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, police say.