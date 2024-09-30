A "male youth" was rushed to the hospital via emergency run on Monday night following a shooting in downtown Toronto, say police.

The incident happened near The Esplanade and Berkeley Street, just west of Parliament Street and south of Front Street.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 9:19 p.m. for reports of gunshots heard.

At the scene, officers found a victim with unknown injuries.

Paramedics said that his injuries are serious, but non-life-threatening.

A number of suspects were seen fleeing the area, however police do not have any descriptive details available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.