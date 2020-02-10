

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with three violent carjacking incidents in York and Peel regions.

The first of the three incidents occurred around 8:50 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2019. York Regional Police said that emergency crews were called to a residence on Sylvia Court, near Major Mackenzie Drive and Woodbine Avenue, after receiving a report of a shooting and a carjacking.

“Officers learned a male victim had been shot and three male suspects, wearing masks and black clothing, stole the victim’s red Lamborghini SUV,” police said in a news release issued Monday.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.

Investigators said the stolen vehicle was found the following day by Ontario Provincial Police in an industrial area in Bolton.

Three days later, York Regional Police were called to the scene of another carjacking near Yonge Street, just south of Highway 407, around 9 p.m.

According to investigators, a male victim was sitting inside his parked car with the engine running when it was struck from behind by a dark-coloured vehicle.

“Four male suspects wearing masks and black clothing got out, threatened the victim and demanded his keys,” police said. “The victim ran from the area and the suspects drove away in the victim’s black Mercedes Benz SUV.”

The vehicle was found by Toronto police officers in a parking lot near Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue.

Following an investigation into the incidents, officers linked the same suspect to a third carjacking in Peel region.

Police said that on Jan. 29, two suspects driving a silver Honda Civic “intentionally bumped into” a Mercedes G-Wagon.

The victim was approached by at least one suspect after getting out of his car. The suspect, police say, was armed with a handgun.

“The victim turned his vehicle over and the suspects drove away,” police said.

Markham resident Faheer Mojassam was taken into custody on Feb. 6 in connection with the incidents. He is facing numerous charges, including robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police say the investigation is ongoing any anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1.866.876.5423 Ext. 6630 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.