Police say a 19-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving causing death after a pedestrian was struck and killed in North York early Monday morning.

The collision occurred in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Varna Drive, near Allen Road, shortly after 5 a.m.

According to police, the 55-year-old victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital for treatment but later died of his injuries.

Police said the 19-year-old driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene following the collision. He was later taken into custody on suspicion of impaired driving, police said.