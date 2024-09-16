A man and two teenage boys are each facing several charges after allegedly attempting to carjack a driver in central Etobicoke before breaking into a home in Parkdale.

Both incidents happened on Sept. 13.

Toronto police say a male was returning to his vehicle near Highway 427 and Rathburn Road when a suspect pointed a handgun at him demanding that he hand over his keys.

The suspects then allegedly took cash that the victim had in his hand.

Investigators said the victim then “quickly jumped into the car and tried to close the door,” but was unsuccessful. He ended up getting out of the vehicle and fleeing, they added.

The suspects were unable to get the victim’s car started, police said, and fled to their vehicle and drove off.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) said that the same three suspects later gained entry to a residence near Dufferin and Queen streets through the back patio door.

They allegedly removed some personal items and left through the side door.

The occupants were not home at the time.

Police said that as the suspects were trying to drive off, members of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force located the vehicle.

“When an attempt was made to stop the suspect vehicle, it made contact with police vehicles, causing damage to several cars, before driving away,” TPS said, noting that officers stopped the vehicle a short distance later.

Police said they found stolen personal items along with a replica firearm inside the suspect vehicle.

Three suspects were subsequently arrested, while two others escaped the area on foot and remain at-large, TPS said.

Terrell McKenzie, 19, of Brampton, has been charged with one count each of robbery with an offensive weapon, break and enter, fail to comply with probation order, and fail to comply with YCJA sentence, and two counts each of disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Two boys, age 14 and 17, are both facing one count each of robbery with an offensive weapon and break and enter, and two counts each of disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The youths, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are from Toronto.

The accused were all scheduled to appear in bail court on Sept. 14.

Police ask anyone with further information is asked to contact them at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.