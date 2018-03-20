

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 21-year-old Brampton man has died in hospital after he was found badly beaten in a residential area in the northern portion of the city on Monday evening.

Peel Regional Police say that at 5:50 p.m. Monday, they were called to Sandalwood Parkway East and Cedarcliff Trail for a report of an assault in progress.

They arrived to find a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in Toronto for treatment.

Early Tuesday morning, police said he was pronounced dead in hospital.

He has since been identified as Paviter Singh Bassi.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has video or images of the incident is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205.