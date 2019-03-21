

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to five years in prison in connection with a 2017 impaired driving crash in East Gwillimbury that left a 28-year-old father dead.

The sentence, which also includes an eight-year driving ban, was handed down to Tyler Neilsen in a Newmarket courtroom on Thursday.

He previously pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle that fatally struck Stuart Ellis on Nov. 13, 2017 while having alcohol and four other drugs in his system.

The incident took place on Highway 28 near Davis Drive at around 6 a.m.

At the time, Stuart Ellis was heading south when a northbound vehicle drifted over the middle line and struck him head-on. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Justine Ellis told CTV News Toronto back in November 2017 that her husband, an electrician, was on his way to work at the time of the collision.

The couple had a 14-month-old child together at the time of the crash and found out they were expecting a second child two weeks prior.

After finding out that the driver involved in the collision that left her husband dead had been charged with impaired driving, Justine Ellis said she wants to remind people to not drink and drive.

“I don’t want my husband to have died for no reason,” she said at the time. “I don’t want anyone else to have to go through this. If I can even save one life that means that my husband’s life meant something. I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy so if I can save someone else from feeling this pain then I really want to.”

“Please don’t drink and drive – it shatters families and it changes everything. Not only do I not have my husband but my kids don’t have their dad and our whole future that we had is gone so just don’t drink and drive.”

Neilson was also charged with taking a vehicle without consent and driving on a disqualified licence in connection with the crash.