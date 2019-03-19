

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are asking the public for help identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run collision in Brampton that left a 21-year-old man critically injured on Sunday.

Peel Regional Police say at around 4:25 a.m., Navindra Sookramsingh was walking south on West Drive between Clark Drive and Orenda Boulevard when he was hit by a southbound vehicle.

According to witnesses, Sookramsingh was on the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle that looked “similar” to a beige Toyota Corolla.

Sookramsingh, who was thrown more than 20 metres, suffered multiple broken bones as well as facial and internal injuries, police say.

He was taken to a trauma centre, where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators are asking the public to keep an eye out for any vehicles matching the description that have front-end damage.

Police are also asking the driver to reach out to a lawyer and turn themselves in.

“We recognize that you are probably frightened by what happened; we are hoping that you will do the right thing and turn yourself in,” Det.-Sgt. Gary Carty said in a news release issued Monday.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Drivers with dash camera footage or businesses in the area with security camera footage are also asked to contact police.