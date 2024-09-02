A 22-year-old man is facing 25 charges in connection with two stabbings and an assault in Oshawa on Thursday.

Officers with Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) were called to the area of John and Nassau streets just after 2 a.m., according to police.

Investigators allege a male suspect assaulted a female before stabbing a male and fleeing the scene. The female sustained minor injuries and the male was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police said they searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

About 12 hours later, DRPS officers responded to another call for an armed individual in the same area. They allege that the same suspect stabbed another male and again fled the area.

Police searched the area again and this time, located the suspect and placed them under arrest.

As a result, Joseph Lucais, of no fixed address, is facing 25 charges, including attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon, and eleven counts of failure to comply.

The charges have not been tested in court. The accused has been held for a bail hearing.

Investigators are asking anyone with cell phone, dashcam, surveillance footage, or information about the incident to contact Det. Dellipizzi of the Central East Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2766.