A 23-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted five people in under an hour in downtown Toronto this week.

Toronto police said the incidents all occurred on Thursday, starting just after 8 a.m. in the area of Robert and College streets.

Police said the suspect was walking in the area when he approached the victim. The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the victim before taking off.

Each of the following incidents allegedly occurred in the same manner, according to police.

The next incident happened just east of Robert and College streets, at Beverley Street 10 minutes later.

The third incident occurred seven minutes later, further east on College at Kings College Road.

The fourth incident happened three minutes later, at around 8:20 a.m., even further east at St. George Street. Then, the final alleged assault occurred about 20 minutes later, just after 8:40 a.m., in the Yonge Street and Gerrard Street East area.

Police charged Surafiel Tewelde with five counts of sexual assault. The charges have not been tested in court.

Officers believe there may be more victims.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.