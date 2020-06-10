

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 24-year-old man has been charged after a fatal hit-and-run in Scarborough late Tuesday night.

The motorcycle was travelling along Brimley Road near Anson Avenue when it came into contact with a pickup truck shortly before 11 p.m. Reports from the scene suggest that the motorcycle rider and a passenger were then thrown from the bike.

Police said the passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead. The motorcyclist, a 22-year-old man, was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto Police Traffic Services said the pickup truck fled the scene before emergency crews arrived.

It was described as a single cab pickup truck with damage to the rear passenger side bumper area.

In a news release on Wednesday afternoon, police said Toronto resident Luke Silver was arrested and charged with fail to stop at the scene of an accident causing death and fail to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily har.

He is scheduled to appear in court in October.

Anyone with information is asked to call 416-808-1900.