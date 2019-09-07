

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 26-year-old man is facing charges after a stabbing in Brampton that seriously injured a 36-year-old man last week.

Peel police said on Aug. 30, a phyical altercation between several men occurred around 4:42 p.m. at a convinience store near Main Street North and Church Steet.

The victim, police said, tried to intervene and was stabbed by one of the men, who then fled the scene.

The man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect was arrested on Saturday. He has been charged with aggravated assault and breach of recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing at a Brampton court on Sept. 8.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact investigators from the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau or Crime Stopper.