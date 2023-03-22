Police have arrested a Stratford man in connection with a weekend road rage incident that began on Highway 401 and continued into Oshawa.

Police say that the victim was travelling in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Thickson Road on Saturday when they noticed that the driver behind them was “becoming increasingly agitated.”

The authorities say that the victim believes the suspect threw an object at their vehicle before following them off the highway.

Both parties then continued eastbound to the area of Bloor Street West and Park Road South where a confrontation ensued, police say.

“The suspect approached the victim with an imitation firearm and began smashing the driver side window and mirror of the vehicle. The victim was able to get away, and the suspect fled the area,” a news release issued by Durham Regional Police on Wednesday states.

Police say that a suspect in the incident was subsequently arrested in Stratford.

The authorities say that a imitation firearm was seized during the execution of a search warrant.

Simon Macleod-Walden, 31, has been charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats, using a firearm in commission of an offence and mischief under $5,000.