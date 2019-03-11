

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 32-year-old man is dead following a brazen daylight shooting at a plaza in Mississauga.

It happened in the area of Dundas Street East and Cawthra Road at around 11:15 a.m.

Peel Regional Police said the victim was shot in the parking lot of a plaza on Dundas Street East in view of a number of people who were working out at a nearby boxing gym.

Police said it’s not yet clear whether the victim was leaving the gym when he was shot.

First responders arrived and rushed the man to a trauma centre with a gunshot wound. A short time later, police said that the man had died of his injuries.

A suspect was seen fleeing on Dundas Street East, but no immediate description was available, police said.

“At this point we know that we have one male that ran eastbound on Dundas and of course we are appealing for witnesses or anyone that may have seen a vehicle or more suspects travelling on eastbound Dundas to call our homicide and missing persons bureau,” Const. Bancroft Wright told reporters at the scene.

A burned-out vehicle was also discovered nearby. Police said it’s possible that it may have been a getaway vehicle.

“There was a male that was seen running from the initial scene. The fact that a vehicle was located not too far away from the initial scene goes to the understanding that that is a possible association and a possible getaway vehicle,” Wright said.

A number of people still in gym gear could be seen standing outside as they waited to give statements to police Monday afternoon.

The homicide unit has now taken over the case.

A number of roads in the area have been shut down as police investigate the deadly shooting, Peel Region’s fourth homicide of the year.

Two daycare centres were placed in a hold and secure following the shooting, but those orders have since been lifted.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.