Man, 36, seriously injured in drive-by shooting in Etobicoke
A man is in serious condition after he was shot while driving with his girlfriend in Etobicoke on Oct. 25, 2019. (CP24)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 5:51AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 25, 2019 6:00AM EDT
A 36-year-old man is seriously injured after he was shot in the leg during the course of a drive-by, car-to-car shooting in south Etobicoke early on Friday morning.
TPS Insp. Mandeep Mann said that at about 3:10 a.m., a vehicle driven by a woman was heading southbound at Rathburn Road, approaching The West Mall, when a suspect vehicle pulled up along their passenger’s side.
Mann said the suspects fired multiple shots into the passenger’s side of the vehicle, striking a man sitting in the front passenger’s seat, reportedly in the leg.
Paramedics said the man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
The driver of the vehicle, the victim's girlfriend, was not injured.
Mann said officers are looking for a white or grey SUV that was last seen heading southbound on The West Mall.