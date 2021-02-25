One suspect is in custody following a double stabbing at a Maple Leaf Foods facility near Hamilton early this morning.

The incident occured at the company's Heritage site, located on Glover Road.

Police say two females suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A 39-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

"We can confirm that an incident occurred early this morning in a common area involving three people at our Heritage facility in Hamilton," the company said in a statement sent to CP24.

"We are working closely with police as they investigate. We can confirm that no product was affected and there is no food safety risk to the public."