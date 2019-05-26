

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Hamilton on Saturday night.

Officers were called to a disturbance at an apartment on Lamoreaux Street at around 9 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, they found a male who was suffering from what appeared to be serious stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, a 45-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the homicide.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released but police say he will be charged with second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in a Hamilton courtroom on Sunday.

“Police are not releasing names as the name of the victim has not yet been confirmed and police are attempting to locate and notify next of kin,” Hamilton police said in a news release issued Sunday.

“An autopsy will be performed later this morning at the Hamilton General Hospital to confirm the cause of death.”

Officers will be canvassing the neighbourhood on Sunday to search for anyone who may have witnessed the murder.

Investigators are currently holding the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.