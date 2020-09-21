

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 53-year-old man is in serious but non-life-threatening condition in hospital after he was shot in Oakville on Sunday night.

Halton Regional Police say they were called to Sixth Line and Elm Road, near Upper Middle Road West, for reports of shots fired at 10 p.m. Sunday.

They arrived to find the man suffering from one gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

"This incident is not believed to be a random act, and there Is no concern for public safety at this time," police said Monday. "No suspect(s) have been identified and the investigation is ongoing."

Investigators asked that anyone in the area of Sixth Line and Elm Avenue with dash cam footage or home video cameras contact them at 905-825-4747.