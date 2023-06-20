Man, 64, charged in fatal shooting of 55-year-old in Etobicoke: Toronto police
Toronto police respond to a deadly shooting in Etobicoke on June 19, 2023.
Published Tuesday, June 20, 2023 11:43AM EDT
A 64-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder following a deadly shooting in Etobicoke on Monday night.
At around 7 p.m., officers were called to an apartment building in the area of Dundas Street West and Avonhurst Road for a reported shooting.
When police arrived, they located a male victim, who has now been identified as 55-year-old Mohamed Said Mohamed, suffering from gunshot wounds, investigators said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
In a news release issued Tuesday, police confirmed that 64-year-old Abdiaziz Abdi was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting and has been charged with murder.
He is scheduled to make a virtual court appearance later today.