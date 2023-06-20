A 64-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder following a deadly shooting in Etobicoke on Monday night.

At around 7 p.m., officers were called to an apartment building in the area of Dundas Street West and Avonhurst Road for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they located a male victim, who has now been identified as 55-year-old Mohamed Said Mohamed, suffering from gunshot wounds, investigators said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police confirmed that 64-year-old Abdiaziz Abdi was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting and has been charged with murder.

He is scheduled to make a virtual court appearance later today.