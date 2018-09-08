Man, 65, dead after shooting near the Stockyards: EMS
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, September 8, 2018 4:01PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 8, 2018 5:03PM EDT
A 65-year-old man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting near Toronto’s Stockyards District on Saturday afternoon.
Toronto paramedics say they were called to the flea market at 404 Old Weston Road for a report of a man shot at 3:34 p.m.
Police said they arrived to find the victim without vital signs.
He was later pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said.
A witness told CP24 that the shooting was the result of an armed robbery inside the flea market gone wrong.
Police said the suspect fled into a nearby subdivision where he was taken into custody. The same witness said the suspect “walked calmly” away from the flea market after the shooting took place.
A weapon was also located, investigators said.
Several people at the scene told CP24 the victim worked at the flea market.
This is the city’s 74th homicide of the year.