

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 65-year-old man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting near Toronto’s Stockyards District on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to the flea market at 404 Old Weston Road for a report of a man shot at 3:34 p.m.

Police said they arrived to find the victim without vital signs.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said.

A witness told CP24 that the shooting was the result of an armed robbery inside the flea market gone wrong.

Police said the suspect fled into a nearby subdivision where he was taken into custody. The same witness said the suspect “walked calmly” away from the flea market after the shooting took place.

A weapon was also located, investigators said.

Several people at the scene told CP24 the victim worked at the flea market.

This is the city’s 74th homicide of the year.