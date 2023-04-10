Police have arrested a 77-year-old man in connection with multiple sexual assaults that took place at Woodbine Casino last week.

Police say that the alleged assaults transpired between April 1 and April 7.

Two women were standing in the gaming table area of the casino when they were sexually assaulted, police say.

Orestis Roufas, 77, of Toronto, was arrested on April 7 and charged with four counts of sexual assault.

Police say that investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Roufas is scheduled to appear in court on May 12.