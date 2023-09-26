

The Canadian Press





A Quebec man accused of killing two young children by driving a city bus into a Montreal-area daycare is scheduled to return to court today.

Pierre Ny St-Amand was arrested after a bus crashed into the front of a daycare in Laval, Que., on Feb. 8, killing two four-year-olds and injuring six other children.

The 51-year-old bus driver has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well as seven other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The case, which has been postponed several times, was last in court in August, when the Crown requested more time to disclose evidence.

St-Amand, who remains detained, was judged fit to stand trial in February following a psychological assessment that took place after his arrest.

A separate evaluation assessing St-Amand's mental state at the time of his alleged crimes and whether he should be considered criminally responsible was sealed by a judge in April.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2023.