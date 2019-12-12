

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 26-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of two women on a platform at a North York subway station.

According to investigators, a man approached and sexually assaulted two women on the subway platform at York University Station on Dec. 9 between 3:20 p.m. and 5:50 p.m.

Investigators said the suspect was dressed in a dark jacket with the hood pulled up, a multi-coloured pink scarf covering his face, grey track pants, and a camouflage shift, and was carrying a camouflage bag strapped over his shoulder.

Officers later identified and arrested a suspect in the case.

Police said 26-year-old Vithushan Aran, of Brampton, is facing two counts of sexual assault.

Toronto police said they are concerned there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact officers at 31 Division or Crime Stoppers anonymously.