

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 51-year-old man previously accused of sexually assaulting multiple children in the 1990s and 2000s is now facing new charges after police said another alleged victim came forward.

According to investigators, a 35-year-old man contacted police on Sunday and said he had been sexually assaulted numerous times by the same man between the years of 1993 and 2001. The complainant, police said, was 11 years old when the alleged assaults began.

A suspect, identified by police as 51-year-old Toronto resident Robert Humphrey, was arrested on Wednesday.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual exploitation, and two counts of uttering threats.

Last month, police announced that Humphrey had been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assaults of a nine-year-old girl between 1994 and 1996 and two boys between 2013 and 2017.

Investigators also allege that he threatened to publicly release explicit images of the two boys to keep them from reporting the incidents to police.

Humphrey, police said, had access to children while coaching baseball and working at hockey rinks in Toronto.

Police ask anyone with new information about the suspect or the case to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Humphrey is scheduled to appear in court in Toronto at 10 a.m. on Thursday.