

The Canadian Press





LONDON, Ont. - An Ontario man accused of throwing gravel at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a September 2021 campaign stop has pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault.

Shane Marshall of St. Thomas, Ont., pleaded guilty to the lesser charge on Tuesday after first facing a charge of assault with a weapon.

The 26-year-old was charged after police allege he threw gravel at Trudeau, who was boarding a campaign bus after a stop in London, Ont., that was disrupted by a protest.

The People's Party of Canada has previously said it removed a man by the same name as riding association president after reviewing video clips of the incident.

The prime minster, who was campaigning at the time as Liberal party leader, was not hurt.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for May 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2023.