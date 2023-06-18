A man has been airlifted to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a pole in Brampton on Sunday evening.

Police say it happened in the Wanless Drive and Chinguacousy Road area just before 5:30 p.m.

The collision involved a single vehicle, police say. The circumstances leading up to the crash are unclear.

Police say an adult male has been airlifted to a trauma centre as a result of the crash, but they haven’t released any further details about his injuries.

Roads remain closed in the area and police are urging drivers to use alternate routes.