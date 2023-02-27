Man airlifted to hospital following industrial accident in Newmarket
Share:
Published Monday, February 27, 2023 4:45PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 27, 2023 4:51PM EST
A man has been airlifted to hospital by Ornge air ambulance following an industrial accident involving a crane in Newmarket.
According to York Regional Police, a male became trapped under a beam at a construction site at 180 Main St. S., south of Davis Dr., shortly before 1 p.m. The location is the site of the soon-to-open Postmark Hotel.
Police said the victim’s injuries are serious.
The Ontario Ministry of Labour has now taken over the investigation.
More to come. This is a developing story.