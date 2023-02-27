A man has been airlifted to hospital by Ornge air ambulance following an industrial accident involving a crane in Newmarket.

According to York Regional Police, a male became trapped under a beam at a construction site at 180 Main St. S., south of Davis Dr., shortly before 1 p.m. The location is the site of the soon-to-open Postmark Hotel.

Police said the victim’s injuries are serious.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour has now taken over the investigation.

More to come. This is a developing story.