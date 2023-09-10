Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly punched two people in the face at Castle Frank Subway Station.

Police said they were called to the TTC station around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 5.

A man and woman were waiting for the train to arrive on the eastbound platform, however, when they started to board the train a fight broke out, according to police.

Officers said the man punched the woman in the face, knocking her unconscious. Another passenger tried to intervene and stop the attack, but he was also punched in the face, according to police.

Officers said the man ran away to ground level.

The man is described by police as being about 55 to 60 years old with a large build, short dark hair and a grey mustache. He was seen wearing an orange t-shirt, a camo-coloured baseball cap, black pants, black shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).