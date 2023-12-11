A 55-year-old man allegedly defaced a window with antisemitic graffiti in downtown Toronto over the weekend in what police describe as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

Officers said they were called to the area of Yonge Street and Front Street East shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The accused allegedly wrote antisemitic graffiti on the window of a business in the area.

Paul Cote, of Toronto, is facing charges of mischief under $5,000 and breach probation.

The charges have not been tested in court.

They ask anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-3506 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.