A man and two teenagers have been charged by police after two armed home invasion attempts earlier this month.

Police say that they responded to a call for a break and enter in the South Kingsway and the Queensway area around 3:40 a.m. on Jan. 8. Police say that the suspects allegedly entered the home after smashing a rear glass door connected to the kitchen.

When inside, the suspects threatened the homeowners with a firearm before fleeing the scene when a person inside the house called police.

Shortly afterwards, at approximately 4:07 a.m., police say they responded to a second call nearby in the Royal York Road and The Queensway area. Police allege that the suspects discharged one of the firearms after being confronted by a homeowner and then fled the scene.

Three suspects were arrested a few days later in connection with the incident.

A 16-year-old from Mississauga and a 15-year-old from Brampton, who cannot be being named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), are facing more than a dozen charges, including robbery with a firearm, mischief and damage to property under $5,000, and uttering threats.

The third suspect, identified only as a 19-year-old man from Brampton, is also facing 21 charges, including robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent, forcible confinement and use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police are asking that anyone with information contact them at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers.