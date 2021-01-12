A man has been arrested in connection with a hammer attack at Bloor subway station over the weekend.

At around 9 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a call at the Bloor-Yonge subway station

It is alleged that a man was in a TTC subway car when he attacked four people with a hammer.

Police said the man was located and arrested in the subway station.

All four victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Toronto Paramedic Services had initially said five people suffered minor injuries.

On Tuesday, police identified a suspect in connection with the incident.

Toronto resident Otgonbayer Dunsel, 49, has been charged with dangerous weapons, two counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).