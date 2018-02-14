

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man has been arrested after a 42-year-old woman told police she was sexually assaulted while riding the TTC subway and officers are concerned there may be other victims.

According to investigators, the alleged incident took place onboard a subway train on Tuesday at around 2 p.m.

The female victim told police a man seated next to her on the train allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Officers did not specify which TTC subway station the alleged incident took place at.

A suspect identified as Toronto resident Rocco Vietri, 23, has been arrested in connection with the investigation. He has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of fail to comply with probation.

Vietri was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, police said they “are concerned there may be other victims.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or 416-808-3200. Callers can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).