A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly attempting to grab a child in east Toronto earlier this month.

According to Toronto police, the incident happened at about 4 p.m. on July 11 near Taylor Creek Park and Lumsden Avenue in East York.

It was reported that a suspect approached a child and their caregiver, and attempted to grab the child. Police say the caregiver pulled the minor away and the suspect left the area.

No injuries were reported.

On Friday, police released an image and description of the suspect. He was arrested and charged with assault at around 6:30 p.m. that evening, police say.

He has been identified as 38-year-old Arunraj Perinparajah of Toronto.

Perinparajah is scheduled to appear in court at the Ontario Court of Justice on Monday, September 9, 2024.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Abby O'Brien