A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer in downtown Toronto on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the incident occurred at approximately 2:25 p.m. in the area of University Avenue and Armoury Street, where a demonstration was taking place at the time.

It is alleged that a police vehicle was travelling southbound on University Avenue, trying to turn left onto Armoury Street. Police say approximately 500 demonstrators were in the area and “spilling onto the streets.” According to a TPS news release, one of the officers escorting the police vehicle was pushed off his bicycle and shoved to the ground.

Adam Melanson, 32, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with obstructing a peace officer and assaulting a police officer. He is scheduled to appear in court in Toronto in January.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police.