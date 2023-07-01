A man has been arrested after a two-alarm house fire in Brampton that left a woman dead and another man injured early Saturday morning.

Peel police said the homicide unit will be investigating in conjunction with the Office of the Fire Marshal.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on Devonshire Drive, in the area of Balmoral Drive and Torbram Road, just before 3:30 a.m. for a fire.

When they arrived, crews encountered a house fully engulfed and were notified that there was still one person inside.

Firefighters entered the burning home and pulled a woman out. Life-saving measures were commenced immediately, but she was pronounced dead.

A second victim, a man, was taken to hospital for burns and smoke inhalation. Police said he is in stable condition.

Const. Tyler Bell said a man in his 30s was shortly taken into police custody a short distance from the scene.

"Whatever information was relayed to on scene relatively quickly after police and fire (crews) arrived was indicative that the fire was set intentionally," Bell said.

"I don't know the specifics. Again, the circumstances of how the fire started, if there was an accelerant used, I don't have that, that would be up to the Ontario Fire Marshal to determine."

The cause, origin and circumstances of the fire are unknown. Bell said it is still too early in the investigation to tell the motive.

As for what is the relationship between the three people, he said it is still unknown.

"Our understanding at this time is that all three individuals are associated with the residence," Bell said.